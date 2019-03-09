'SNL': Gwyneth Paltrow Cameos as Goop "Supervisor" Baffled by Products

She played Heidi Gardner's boss at the lifestyle and wellness company.

Gwyneth Paltrow dropped by the Weekend Update desk during Saturday Night Live to poke some fun at her own lifestyle company Goop.

Heidi Gardner reprised her Goop staffer character, appearing alongside the actual Paltrow in order to hawk the company's extravagant products. Gardner noted that Paltrow "doesn't believe in firing" and calls it "conscious unemploying," a reference to Paltrow's divorce announcement in which she noted that she was consciously uncoupling from Chris Martin. Gardner referred to Paltrow as her supervisor and as "Queen Gwen."

Paltrow promoted a Himalayan salt scrub and called salt "angry sugar."

When asked what Goop stands for, the pair said in unison "Gwyneth Opens Our Paychecks."