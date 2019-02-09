'SNL': Halsey Plays Betty Cooper in 'Riverdale' Spoof

The State of the Union and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam were hot topics.

Pop singer Halsey served as both the host and musical guest on the Feb. 9 episode of Saturday Night Live, which spoofed Riverdale, Empire and Meet The Press.

Halsey played Lili Reinhart, playing Betty Cooper, in a sketch of the Riverdale set. In the sketch, Pete Davidson played a background actor taking his role as a corpse way too seriously. Beck Bennet played Cole Sprouse playing Jughead Jones.

The episode focused heavily on President Trump’s recent State of the Union address as well as Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s blackface controversy.

Political digital shorts included another installment of the Empire-inspired “Them Trumps” and a video dedicated to the women of Congress, in which Halsey appeared alongside all of the female SNL cast members.

In addition to a lot of political material, the episode made use of Halsey’s musical talents. She appeared in a music video for a Valentine’s Day and also in a sketch about girls pledging a sorority in which she sang “What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes and performed ridiculous pledge activities like pouring hot coffee in a guy’s lap.

Halsey also appeared in a sketch in which a father played by Kenan Thompson told his family that he has been filming himself sitting on cakes for extra money.

As musical guest, Halsey sang her songs “Without Me” and “Eastside.”