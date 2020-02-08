'SNL' Highlights the 'Steering Wheel Acting' of Oscar-Nominated Films

Chloe Fineman dropped by the Weekend Update desk to perform some celebrity impressions from award-winning films.

Chloe Fineman dropped by the Weekend Update desk to discuss the upcoming Oscars, which take place Sunday in Los Angeles. Specifically, she talked about "steering wheel acting," describing the phenomenon as when a woman speaks emotionally while driving.

"Is she laughing or crying?" Jost asked. "Neither; she’s acting!" Fineman exclaimed.

She launched into an impression of Michelle Willliams in Fosse/Verdon as well as impressions of Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep and Timothee Chalamet in Little Women, which she said had "buggy acting" instead of steering wheel acting.

"Marriage Story taught me a lot about teacup acting," Fineman said before tackling a Scarlett Johansson impression. "Do you feel like you’re at home, Colin?" she asked, referencing the fact that Jost and Johansson are married. She also quoted Big Little Lies while doing a Laura Dern impression.