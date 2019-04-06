'SNL': Ice-T, Mariska Hargitay Cameo in 'Game of Thrones' Prequels Parody

HBO produced Westeros-themed versions of 'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,' 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' 'King of Queens' and more in the sketch.

In honor of Kit Harington hosting, Saturday Night Live featured a digital short dedicated to satirical Game Of Thrones prequels, crossovers and spinoffs on Saturday night.

The sketch spoofed the Game of Thrones prequels (called “successor shows” by author George R. R. Martin). So far, at least five projects have been announced, but one project was discontinued as of June 2018. David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the co-creators of 'Game of Thrones,' will serve as executive producers on the prequels.

Spinoff parodies included “GOT: SVU,” a mashup of Game Of Thrones and Law & Order: SVU. Actual SVU stars Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay made cameos; the fake show was produced by "Dire Wolf" instead of Dick Wolf.

In another spoof called “Castle Black,” Heidi Gardner starred as a White Walker having relationship drama with Kit Harington’s Jon Snow. There was also a Daria parody called “Arya,” centered on the youngest Stark daughter. Characters Sam and Gilly were the focus of a King Of Queens spoof called “The Queen Of Kings Landing.”

Faux crossovers included “Wildling Out," "Cersei And The City," and “The Marvelous Mrs. Melisandre.” There were also HBO Kids programs like “Dire Guys,” about direwolves, and “Hodor’s House.”