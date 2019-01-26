'SNL': James McAvoy Parodies 'The Bachelor's Colton Underwood

"I’m ready to find love with one of these randos," McAvoy's Bachelor Colton Haynes said.

The Bachelor's Colton Underwood may be okay with ABC exploiting his virginity on the current season of the popular dating show, but Saturday Night Live wanted to poke some fun at the Virgin Bachelor.

While spoofing the current season of The Bachelor, SNL described their mock show as being about a virgin who "has to choose between 30 women who didn’t vote." The women in the cast all appeared as contestants on the show, taking turns talking to SNL bachelor Colton Haynes played by the evening’s host, James McAvoy.

The female contestants competing for McAvoy's heart were then introduced. "My ex-boyfriend is Dirty John, but he dumped me because I was too clingy," Cecily Strong said.

"I’m Jessica C., and I don’t know what to say because I’ve never been myself even once," Heidi Gardner quipped.

Throughout their sketch, the SNL castmates played into some of the recurring conventions of the actual show such as interjecting each other by saying "Can I steal him for a sec?" They also immediately told McAvoy's Haynes that they had missed him despite having just seen him.

"I loved out date today where I dry humped you at Medieval Times," Aidy Bryant said during one conversation. Later in the sketch, she returned: "Hi, it’s me from before but more drunk."

Attempting to have an emotional conversation, McAvoy asked her what the saddest thing that ever happened to her was, and she replied: "It’s either my awkward phase or when my mom combusted in front of me."