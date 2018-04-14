'SNL': John Mulaney Pokes Fun at Reboots, 'Real Housewives' Franchise in Hosting Gig

The former 'SNL' writer also sang in a musical sketch and played a student who wouldn't walk out of school to protest gun violence.

Comedian John Mulaney hosted Saturday Night Live this week, joined by musical guest Jack White. Mulaney was a writer on SNL for five years, exiting in 2012. During his tenure, he created fan-favorite characters like Bill Hader’s Stefon.

Spoofing Hollywood reboots, Mulaney played the creator of a fake old sitcom called Switcheroo getting the remake treatment. The premise of the show was that a dad and son switched bodies -- and the show disturbingly “focused exclusively on the sexual ramifications” of the switch, according to Mulaney's show creator character. Mulaney casually mentioned that the boy in the original was played by a young Andrew Cunanan. In the Switcheroo reboot, he added, the mom and the dog switched places.

Later, “The Real Intros Of Reality Hills” sketch spoofed the opening taglines of the Real Housewives franchise, with Mulaney playing a pair of gay twins. “I’m too old, and my hair is too long,” a character named Sauna mused. “Don’t examine my charity too hard. It’s racist!” said another. The gay twins had a popular skincare line in Iraq and also claimed their niece playing Topanga on Boy Meets World.

Early in the episode Mulaney dressed in drag, playing a former intern trying to get revenge on his boss Gary, played by Alex Moffat, by confronting him at a restaurant.

Mulaney also played a high school kid named Gerald who kept getting an erection, which made him not want to participate in his school’s walkout for gun control. Playing a Swedish exchange student at the school, Kate McKinnon said: “In Sweden, we have no guns, no violence, and no sunlight.”

In a musical sketch, Mulaney, McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, and Cecily Strong broke out into a theatrical, Les Miserables-spoofing song about why people shouldn’t order lobster in a diner.

Also a highlight during the Mulaney-hosted show was a segment during "Weekend Update" in which McKinnon appeared as Laura Ingraham, whose primetime Fox News show lost a slew of advertisers after the host mocked Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg. Her "Weekend Update" appearance turned into a running list of ridiculous companies willing to place ads with her now, including “Carl’s Sr.,” which grounds leftover Carl’s Jr. food into mush for old people, and “Lady Bump Stock,” which Ingraham described as “lightweight bumpstocks for delicate hands.” She was also sponsored by “Cream Soda,” “the soda for whites,” and Malaysian Airlines.