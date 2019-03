Comedian John Mulaney hosted Saturday Night Live for the second time in his career. Mulaney used to write SNL and has won awards for writing some of the celebrity host monologues. Fellow SNL alum Bill Hader also made cameos throughout the episode, starting with the cold open’s sendup of Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony.

For his monologue this time around, Mulaney did a full stand-up routine, telling an anecdote about his wife and their French bulldog Petunia running into Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn on the sidewalk in New York and riffing on the pre-recorded messages on NYC’s subway system.

Mulaney also appeared in a game show parody called "What’s That Name?" which was hosted by Hader. Contestants played by Mulaney and Cecily Strong could name celebrities but struggled to name the girlfriends and wives of their friends and colleagues. Strong’s character was a “woman who doesn’t support other women,” and Hader tormented Mulaney’s character throughout.

"Why do you do this game? What's it all for?" #SNL pic.twitter.com/8F2Ydmnmhu — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 3, 2019

In a commercial parody, Mulaney shilled for a product called the Toilet Death Ejector, a system that allows senior citizens to hit a button if they feel themselves about to die on the toilet and then subsequently be projected through the air onto a bed where a smartbook falls from the ceiling onto their chest.

Pete Davidson has recently been doing comedy shows with Mulaney, and the two appeared together in a digital short that parodied Scream, with Mulaney playing a Ghostface-like character becoming increasingly frustrated by Davidson’s character, who was very nonchalant about the whole thing and also just an average dudebro.

Davidson and Mulaney appeared together again in a musical sketch set in an NYC bodega. The sketch was a sequel to previous Mulaney cult hit "Diner Lobster." In this version, Davidson asked to use the restroom in the bodega, triggering a musical number that riffed on "The Candy Man" and "Pure Imagination," featuring a talking toilet and a singing rat. Kenan Thompson played a bodega cat, while Mulaney played the shopkeeper. Kate McKinnon played a personified Virgin Mary candle and sang a take of "Memory" from the musical Cats. There were also bodega-related song parodies of "Oompa Loompa" and "Seasons Of Love."