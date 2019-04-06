'SNL': Kit Harington Dons Burlesque and Michael Jackson Costumes as Host

It was the first time hosting for the 'Game Of Thrones' star.

Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington hosted Saturday Night Live on Saturday in an episode featuring a lot of jokes about the hit HBO fantasy series heading into final season.

In one sketch anchored by Aidy Bryant, Harington played one of several nephews in a "nephew competition" that resembled a beauty pageant.

Another sketch starred Harrington as a character who turned his Jackson 5 act into a Frank Sinatra "Rat Pack" act due to the scandal surrounding Michael Jackson and the sexual abuse allegations made against the singer in the documentary Leaving Neverland. But he still performed Sinatra songs in the style and look of Jackson. He sang “My Way” to the music of “Billie Jean,” and thrust his hips frequently.

Harington also did a burlesque performance in a sketch about a bachelorette party. “The art of slowly wearing less is burlesque,” he said. Kate McKinnon appeared in the sketch as his jaded French burlesque instructor. “Teacher, prostitute, and ghost,” McKinnon said when Cecily Strong’s character asked if she was his dance teacher.

In a spoof of Undercover Boss, Harrington played a hospital head posing as a patient for a colon exam.