'SNL': Kyle Mooney's Baby Yoda Calls Baby Groot His Enemy, Shares Friendship With Timothée Chalamet

Throughout the segment, Mooney's Baby Yoda reveals that he also shares a friendship with Robert Pattinson and has an upcoming Netflix stand-up special, in which he will share gossip about hook-ups on the set of 'The Mandalorian.'

A special visitor made an appearance during Saturday Night Live this weekend.

With hype surrounding the Baby Yoda character on Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, Michael Che decided to interview the star of the show — portrayed by Kyle Mooney — during his "Weekend Update" segment.

Sitting in what Che described as his signature "space carriage," Mooney's Baby Yoda broke down what the success of the show has brought him. "People are liking the show. All the memes and the fans, some sliding in the DMs a little bit,” Mooney's Baby Yoda said. “It’s been very... beneficial."

Surprised that the supposed infant could talk, Mooney's Baby Yoda emphasized that speaking like the original Yoda has been "played out."

Throughout the segment, Mooney's Baby Yoda reveals that he shares a friendship "squad" with actors Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson and has an upcoming Netflix stand-up special, in which he will share gossip about hook-ups on the set of The Mandalorian. Later on, he addressed a rival he has acquired after gaining popularity from the show.

"Baby Groot, do me a favor. Keep my name out your little tree mouth before I snap you like a twig," he yelled, before Che ended the segment.