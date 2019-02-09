'SNL': 'Meet the Press' Obsesses Over Explicit Jeff Bezos Selfies in Cold Open

Kate McKinnon also reprised her impression of the Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

Saturday Night Live took on the recent controversy between Jeff Bezos and the National Enquirer and its owner American Media Inc. on Saturday's show. Bezos has alleged that the publication tried to blackmail him over naked selfies.

Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong and Leslie Jones played a panel of journalists who were called upon to comment on the explicit details of the photos and speculate about the Amazon boss’ body on Meet the Press.

"You're all highly respected journalists, so what do you think Jeff Bezo's penis looks like?" Alex Moffat's Chuck Todd asked as an initial prompt.

“As a journalist, this is not something I ever thought I’d have to cover, but as a human, I’m curious,” Thompson’s Eugene Robinson said. “I’ll make them into hilarious memes and send them to all of my friends.”

Kate McKinnon also reprised her impression of the Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, and Aidy Bryant played acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, who recently testified in front of Congress. Just as Bryant’s Whitaker was about to reveal something major about something he didn't tell Congress, he was interrupted by the news of the Bezos photos leaking, which ended up being the primary focus of the news parody.