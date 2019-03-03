'SNL' Mocks Sen. Dianne Feinstein's Heated Exchange With Schoolchildren Over Climate Change

In a bit cut for time, Cecily Strong plays the senator, who says she wants to "make things" right after the "disastrous video of me lecturing schoolchildren about the Green New Deal" surfaced.

NBC's Saturday Night Live mocked Sen. Dianne Feinstein's recent debate with a group of San Francisco Bay Area students over climate change in a pretaped segment that was cut for time from this weekend's broadcast.

In the video, which was uploaded to the show's official YouTube account, Cecily Strong plays the Democratic senator from California, who recently made headlines of the wrong kind when she met with a group of students in late February to debate the merits of the Green New Deal, an ambitious Democrat plan to shift the U.S. economy from fossil fuels to renewable sources such as wind and solar power.

When the students — who are members of Sunrise Movement, an activist group that encourages children to combat climate change — urged Feinstein to pass the legislation, she responded: "That resolution will not pass the Senate, and you can take that back to whoever sent you here and tell them. I've been in the Senate for over a quarter of a century and I know what can pass and I know what can't pass."

When the group's leader, Morissa Zuckerman, told her, "If this doesn't get turned around in 10 years, you're looking at the faces of the people who are going to be living with the consequences," Feinstein countered, "I've been doing this for 30 years. I know what I'm doing. You come in here and you say it has to be my way or the highway. I don't respond to that."

In the SNL bit, Strong as Feinstein says she wants to "make things" right after the "disastrous video of me lecturing schoolchildren about the Green New Deal" surfaced. She then engages in conversation with the kids, who question her about why she isn't supporting the deal.

"Oh, I see what's happening, OK," Strong's Feinstein says. "You're gonna tell me how to do my job. OK, well, I don't come into your first-grade classroom and knock the Elmer's Glue out of your mouth, do I? So why don't you stay in your lane and step the f--- off?"

Later on, she flips off one of the students and calls a teacher a "bitch." Meanwhile, another one of the kids calls her "mean."

"Well, your dad wishes you were bullied more," Strong's Feinstein replies. "Toughen you up a little bit."

She then repeatedly calls for do-overs and yet continues to fail to each time to smooth things over in an appropriate way.

Watch the SNL clip below.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.