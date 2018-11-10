'SNL' Parodies Incident Between White House Press Intern and CNN's Jim Acosta

"Weekend Update" also spoofed an allegedly doctored video tweeted by press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders of the incident.

Saturday Night Live parodied the recent incident between a White House press intern and CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta on the Nov. 10 edition of "Weekend Update."

The White House suspended Acosta’s press credentials for what press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders deemed "absolutely unacceptable" conduct in a statement. Following an interaction with the press intern, who tried to take the microphone out of Acosta’s hand during a press conference, an allegedly altered video surfaced that was tweeted out by Sanders.

During "Weekend Update," Cecily Strong appeared as the press intern to aggressively try to take a microphone away from desk co-host Colin Jost.

“My boss said you can’t come to the White House anymore,” she said at one point. When Jost asked why, she responded because he had punched her.

Strong then demanded to roll the tape of the incident, and a heavily edited clip played of her previous interaction with Jost that included a cartoonish punching effect and a cut to over-the-top clips of people falling.

“My boss tweeted it, so it’s real,” Strong said, as the intern.