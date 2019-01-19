'SNL' Parodies 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' With 'The Raunchiest Miss Rita'

Aidy Bryant played Alex Borstein's character, and Kyle Mooney appeared as "an even more exasperated Tony Shalhoub."

The Rachel Brosnahan-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live included a digital short inspired by her show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. A commercial parody advertised a new spinoff series called “The Raunchiest Miss Rita,” starring Leslie Jones as an extremely crass comedian.

Aidy Bryant did an impression of Alex Borstein’s Susie, and Kyle Mooney appeared as “an even more exasperated Tony Shalhoub.” Even after Midge takes her under her wing, Rita’s jokes get increasingly more expletive-laden and sexual.

The sketch ended with a Bill Cosby joke: “This next comic is a lot more wholesome, please welcome William Cosby,” the standup host announced as Cosby played by Kenan Thompson took the stage.

Earlier in the evening, the awards darling Maisel won at the Producer's Guild Awards for outstanding comedy series producers.