'SNL': Pete Davidson Makes Light of Suicide Scare on Weekend Update

Former Saturday Night Live writer John Mulaney made a surprise appearance on the show's Weekend Update with Pete Davidson, with the two comedians talking extensively about the Clint Eastwood movie The Mule.

At the top of the feature, though, Mulaney explained that he and Davidson had been spending a lot of time together so that he could show "Pete that you can have a life in comedy that’s not insane, a sober domestic life." To which Davidson quipped, "And after observing John's life I publicly threatened suicide," referencing a disturbing Instagram post he made in December but later deleted.

When Davidson said that he was here to talk about something very important to him, Colin Jost guessed he meant mental health, but it was actually to talk about The Mule.

Mulaney and Davidson proceeded to make fun of Eastwood’s movie, calling it one of the greatest, weirdest movies they had ever seen. They discussed how absurd it was for a 90-year-old man to be doing things like driving, smuggling drugs, and having threesomes (Eastwood is 88). Mulaney also joked that he would one day star in a movie called The Mule-any, which Davidson could not control his laughter about.