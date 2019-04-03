Leslie Jones Traps Kit Harington in 'Game of Thrones' Fantasy for 'SNL' Promo

In the preview for Saturday's Harington-hosted show, the NBC star tricks the Jon Snow actor into acting out adventures in Westeros with her.

Leslie Jones has, time and again, proved that she's a diehard Game of Thrones fan. But in the latest promo for the upcoming Saturday Night Live, she swaps her fan paraphernalia to play out a Westeros-themed fantasy for one of the show's real stars: Kit Harington.

At the top of the spot, which advertises the NBC show's upcoming Harington-hosted show on April 4, Jones is shown playing with action figurines to the tune of the HBO fantasy series' theme song. Clad in a bathrobe and occasionally a wig, she quotes the show around 30 Rock and plays with a dragon-head puppet.

Not long after, she finds Harington, who plays Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, at reception and deceives him into playing with her. "I assume, my Lord, you are here to bend the knee," she tells Harington, who appears on her amateurish set.

"Leslie, what are we actually doing here? I mean, I've been here for four hours, but you just intercepted me at reception and gave me these, these... are these oven mitts?"

Jones then proceeds to tell Harington: "This is my fantasy, okay, I tricked you."

The musical guest for the episode, airing Saturday on NBC at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT, is Sara Bareilles. Watch the full promo below.