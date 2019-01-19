'SNL': Rachel Brosnahan Hosts Political First Episode of 2019

Rachel Brosnahan, who won a Golden Globe and Emmy for her work as the lead of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime, hosted the first Saturday Night Live episode of 2019.

The episode frequently referenced the government shutdown, including in Brosnahan’s monologue, when she sang a song with Cecily Strong about wanting to have positive energy in the new year but kept getting distracted by thinking about current events including the shutdown and the teachers’ strike.

In her first sketch, Brosnahan appeared as a doctor in a bit about a government building affected by an earthquake, resulting in the injuries of a bunch of people who were waiting to fill out paperwork to change their names. The sketch then became a runner of ridiculous names, like Donald McRonald, Mark Peanus, Lisa Simpson, Bill Cosbie, and Todd Kobel.

Brosnahan also starred in a game show called Millennial Millions alongside Pete Davidson. They had to go through different challenges, like listening to a baby boomer complain for thirty seconds without interrupting, to win health insurance and social security.

A commercial parody featuring Brosnahan advertised Leane Me Alurn, a portable urn used by women to make men trying to talk to them think they’re about to spread the ashes of someone.

The episode also included a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel-inspired sketch.