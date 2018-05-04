'SNL' Redesigns 'Solo' Poster for Donald Glover Hosting Debut

The 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' actor will both host and serve as the musical guest for the May 5 episode.

The force is strong with Donald Glover, as was revealed in the promotional image for his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

Prior to the actor taking the SNL stage this Saturday, the NBC series debuted a revamped version of Glover’s Solo: A Star Wars Story poster on Friday, May 4, which is widely recognized as Star Wars Day. Instead of featuring the film's title, an image of Glover's character can be seen in the outline of the SNL lettering, with a small peek of the Millennium Falcon visible below.

The film will be released on May 25, with Glover taking on the role of Lando Calrissian — first made famous by Billy Dee Williams. After learning he earned a role in Solo, Glover said he celebrated like any fan of the franchise would. "I bought a whole pizza and went home and watched The Empire Strikes Back," he told Star Wars News in April.

Glover will not only host Saturday's show, but he'll also serve as the episode's musical guest under his moniker Childish Gambino.