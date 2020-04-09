'SNL' to Return With Remote Episode This Weekend

Saturday Night Live is returning to NBC — sorta.



The late night sketch comedy will be back with a special remote episode set to air April 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The series, which suspended production amid the novel coronavirus crisis, will produce new material remotely while continuing to practice social distancing. Right now, the episode is considered a one-off.

The episode will include the popular "Weekend Update" segment as well as other original content from SNL castmembers. There will not be a host.



It's unclear if SNL will resume any sort of weekly new episode schedule. SNL was scheduled to return March 28 with John Krasinski as the host and Dua Lipa as the musical guest.



The news comes as many late night and syndicated daytime talk shows have returned featuring hosts and special guests recording from home as the industry continues to harness technology, like Zoom, to keep quarantined audiences entertained. The broadcast networks in particular have had their production pipelines interrupted by the industry-wide shutdown.