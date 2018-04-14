'SNL': Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller Play Robert Mueller, Trump Lawyer in Cold Open

The cold open touched on the recent FBI raids of Michael Cohen's office.

This week's Saturday Night Live cold open had two major cameos, with Ben Stiller playing President Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen and Robert De Niro playing Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Kate McKinnon also reprised her impression of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Beck Bennett reprised him impression of Vice President Mike Pence.

Stiller’s Cohen was anxious about his impending interrogation with Mueller, reacting to the FBI raids of his home and office. “You know how much evidence I have in my office? I’m Donald Trump’s lawyer. I have an entire hard drive that’s just labeled ‘yikes!’” He also called Trump the “smartest, kindest, sexiest, least colluding man” on the planet.

De Niro made his appearance halfway through, hooking Stiller’s Cohen up to a polygraph. “I’ll start with some easy ones,” he said. “How’d you like that pee pee tape?”

He also shared the internal nicknames that they use for everyone on Trump’s team, saying Trump has gone from “Putin’s little bitch” to “Stormy’s little bitch.” His codename for Cohen was “dead man walking.”

Together, Stiller and De Niro delivered the classic "live from New York" line to usher in the episode, hosted by former SNL writer John Mulaney.