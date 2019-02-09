'SNL' Sends Up Ralph Northam Blackface Controversy

In an early sketch, the NBC comedy show depicted Kenan Thompson asking other Virginia government officials if they had ever dressed in blackface in the past.

Saturday Night Live took repeated shots at Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who is currently embroiled in a scandal over blackface photos on his medical-school yearbook page, on Saturday night.

In an early sketch, the NBC comedy show depicted Kenan Thompson asking other Virginia government officials if they had ever dressed in blackface in the past and then fielding their clueless follow-up questions.

Pete Davidson played a man named Glen who had dressed in blackface as Mr. T. A character played by Beck Bennett asked: “What if the blackface was just part of your costume as a black person?” He asked additional ridiculous questions like “What if the costume won a contest?,” proceeding to reveal that the contest was for “blackest face.”

Another attendee asked, "What if I dressed in black booty? Like one time in college, my costume was a big old black booty." Thompson then asked how anyone could tell it was a "black booty." "Because I wore shoe polish on my face," the official answered, referencing Northam's apology about the yearbook page, in which he admitted he had once worn shoe police on his face to dress up like Michael Jackson for a dance contest.

“What if you were just goofing around with your friends?” a character played by Alex Moffat asked.

The episode’s host, Halsey, played a woman who asked “what if you’re half black?” and then revealed that she had worn half-blackface for a Michael Jackson costume.

"Weekend Update" also included several jokes about Northam, including one about the governor being the blackest member of the Grammys committee.