'Saturday Night Live' Sets Second At-Home Episode

NBC's Saturday Night Live will air its second at-home episode this weekend.

The news was announced Thursday on the show's Twitter feed, accompanied by a video of the cast joining in a video conference call.

Saturday's edition of the show will be the second one produced remotely, with castmembers all filming sketches from their homes. The first, which aired April 11, pulled in SNL's second-best same-day ratings of the season, trailing only the Eddie Murphy-hosted installment in December.

Tom Hanks served as the nominal host for the episode, introducing the show from his kitchen and returning to wrap up the installment (he didn't take part in any sketches). Chris Martin was the musical guest, performing in front of a hand-drawn backdrop mimicking the SNL stage.

No host or musical guest information for Saturday's edition was available at publication time.

The April 11 episode featured Kate McKinnon reprising her Ruth Bader Ginsburg impression, a post-pandemic dating show where the contestants' standards for a partner were lowered considerably and a "Weekend Update" segment with Michael Che and Colin Jost trading jokes from their living rooms.

The show was a very different one than usual, by necessity, and The Hollywood Reporter's chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg noted, "There was nothing normal about these 90 minutes. It was more of an acknowledgement-with-humor, an effort for the sake of collective recognition, the gang coming together and saying, 'We know you're doing the best you can to work, to stay healthy, to stay sane, to stay positive, to put on pants. … We'll do the same for one night.' That effort, and not the stinkers, will be remembered."