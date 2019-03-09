'SNL' Spoofs Gayle King's Explosive R. Kelly Interview in Cold Open

In Saturday Night Live's cold open, Kenan Thompson played R. Kelly in a parody of the musician's recent televised interview with Gayle King, played by Lesley Jones. The interview, which aired on CBS News, focused on the many allegations of sex abuse against Kelly.

In the sketch version, Thompson's Kelly kept breaking out into song and asked Jones' King to call him "victim." "Look, I made a lot of mistakes in my life," Thompson's Kelly said. "I can't read or write ... but I'm still a person. I pull on my pants one sleeve at a time."

Thompson's Kelly also commented on the documentary Surviving R. Kelly, which detailed the musician's long history of abuse, saying it made him out to be "the devil."

"I'm not the devil, and even if I was, you can't say one nice thing about the devil?" he said.