'SNL' Spoofs 'Us' in Credit Card Commercial Parody

With Jordan Peele's Us scaring movie-goers, Saturday Night Live poked fun at the film's frightening nature in a Discover card commercial parody.

Playing on Discover’s commercials that feature people talking to doppelgangers of themselves about their finances, this version featured Kenan Thompson and Ego Nwodim talking to deranged versions of themselves—also played by Thompson and Nwodim—based on the killer doppelgangers featured in the movie.

When Nwodim’s character said she used her Discover card on vacation, her Us doppelganger said: "When you go on vacation, I sit in a cave. Throughout the sketch, the doppelgangers spoke in slow, creepy voices and said increasingly disturbing things. Thompson abruptly hung up on his. Nwodim’s also had the giant scissors from the movie.

"From the mind of Jordan Peele," the commercial teased at the end.