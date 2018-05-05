'SNL' Tackles Kanye West's Trump Tweets in 'A Quiet Place' Parody

In a parody of A Quiet Place called "A Kanye Place" on Saturday Night Live, a group of friends all attempted to stay quiet so as not to attract murderous monsters with impeccable hearing, just as John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's characters have to do in the recent thriller. But that task proved difficult once a character played by episode host Donald Glover found Kanye West's recent tweets about Donald Trump.

"Kanye just tweeted," Glover said. "He said he would have voted for Trump." The friends were quiet at first, but then Kenan Thompson exclaimed "oh, come on, Kanye!" and was promptly eaten by the monster. Cecily Strong's character became perplexed about Chrissy Teigen's friendship with West given this news, and Glover pulled up a photo from her surprise baby shower, attended by Kanye. "Guess who was at the baby shower," Glover said. "Jesse. Tyler. Ferguson." Strong got eaten by a monster when she reacted: "From Modern Family?!"

Then Glover pulled up West's new single, dropped during his ongoing Twitter diatribe about Trump. Aidy Bryant's character was too eager to listen and accidentally hit play before Glover could get his headphones in. The monster didn't strike immediately, but when Bryant couldn't stop wondering about the lyric "poopity scoop," she got eaten. Beck Bennett was scooped up by the monster when he reacted to the fact that West said slavery was a choice.

It ended with Glover in the bunker from the film, listening to the new single and watching West's TMZ appearance where he made the controversial comments about slavery. The monster got to him, too.

It's not the first A Quiet Place parody. Ellen Degeneres also recently skewered the monster movie.