'SNL': Coronavirus Gets Soap Opera Treatment in Non-Contact Skit

The 'SNL' cast takes on the no contact practices that have come up with the viral outbreak, from safe distances to kissing through glass.

Saturday Night Live continued its coronavirus-centered skits with a new one focused on no-contact practices.

The outbreak, which has caused the the cancellation of SXSW and the release date delay of No Time to Die, gets the spotlight in the 'Sands of Modesto.' The newest addition to the sketches covering the illness saw Kate McKinnon greet her daughter and lover with gestures that keep the risk of contracting the virus low.

She greets her daughter, played by Chloe Fineman, with a no-contact hug and kisses her former lover, played by Craig, through a pane of glass.

The skit also sees footage points of contact replaced by stock video of a handshake between two men. After sharing a kiss through the glass, the two get frisky but of course they need protection before they do.

Before Craig mounted McKinnon, the actress pulled a sheet of saran wrap over herself. However, the two were interrupted when Cecily strong's character picked a fight with McKinnon's.

Instead of a full on cat fight, the sketch saw two barbies fighting each other.

The outbreak, which first started in Wuhan, China, hails from the same viral classification as SARS and MERS. The virus has brought about deaths in multiple countries including China, Italy and the U.S.

On Saturday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency over the viral outbreak. The announcement comes after California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency.