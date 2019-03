In a parody of Shark Tank called "Shark Tank: Legal Edition," the Saturday Night Live cast played controversial lawyers listened to pitches from scandal-embroiled celebrities asking them to take on their cases, including Jussie Smollett, played by Chris Redd.

Redd as Smollett dressed in the same attire the Empire actor donned during his Good Morning America interview with Robin Roberts. "I was just attacked outside the studio by Donald Trump himself," Redd’s Smollett told the Sharks as he mocked Smollett who was arrested for allegedly falsifying a police report for his own assault.

When the mock Sharks informed Redd's Smollett that there are cameras outside that could prove his attack was real, he took back his story— according to Chicago Law Enforcement, Smollett intended to capture his attack on a camera, but the camera wasn't angled in the proper direction. Redd's Smollett later offered Empire spoilers in turn for someone taking his case.

During the sketch, Pete Davidson appeared as Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti, while Cecily Strong played the anti-immigrant Jeanine Pirro. The evening’s host John Mulaney played Alan Dershowitz, and Kate McKinnon reprised her impression of Rudy Giuliani.

Beck Bennett played the first contestant, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was recently charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

SNL continued to poke fun at Smollett during the "Weekend Update." Colin Jost made a jab Smollett as he compared him to a man who got arrested for faking his own abduction to avoid paying money he owed in a Super Bowl. "Worse, the man just lost his job on Empire," he said.

Avenatti also addressed the sketch on his Twitter, joking that he would take on the role of Pete Davidson for next week's episode to return the favor.