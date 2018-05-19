'SNL': Tina Fey Revives Sarah Palin Impression in Hosting Return

Tina Fey reprised her well-known impersonation of former vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin while hosting Saturday Night Live for her sixth time this weekend.

Donning a leather jacket with an American flag pin, she enthusiastically introduced herself as the ghost of Palin. "No, I'm just kidding, I'm still alive," Fey's Palin said. "But you had to think about it didn't you?"

Regarding what she's up to these days, Fey's Palin said despite being the "first female on a Republican presidential ticket," she now gets "paid to tweet for Bass Pro Shop."

"Take it from me, politics is a wild ride. One minute you're on top, and then you're gone in the blink of a Scaramucci," Fey's Palin said in a nod to Anthony Scaramucci, the White House comms director ousted after 11 days in the position. She then dedicated a song to those like him in the Trump administration, because, as she put it, "Who knows how long you'll last?"

Fey's Palin was joined by the various castmembers that make up Trump's circle, including Aidy Brant's Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kate McKinnon's Kellyanne Conway, Cecily Strong's Stormy Daniels, and Leslie Jones' Omarosa. Each character continued Fey's tune, singing about their plans for the future.

A slew of celebrity guests — all of whom have appeared at some point throughout the season — also reprised their roles as key players in Trump's world. Fred Armisen returned as Michael Wolff, author of the Trump-saga Fire and Fury, explaining that his next move is another book — this time about Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

John Goodman reprised his impression of Rex Tillerson, the former US Secretary of State. "Being fired by Trump was the best thing that ever happened to me!" Goodman's Tillerson said. "I'm the only man ever to go into a situation scathed, and come out unscathed!"

The skit concluded with the group singing in unison and honoring "what they did for Trump."