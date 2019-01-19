'SNL': Weekend Update Takes on R. Kelly Allegations

The joke touches on the claims put forth in the recent docuseries 'Surviving R. Kelly.'

During Weekend Update, Saturday Night Live made a quick, blink-and-you-miss-it reference to the allegations against R. Kelly, which were recently the subject of a new Lifetime documentary series called Surviving R. Kelly.

Speaking about the government shutdown, which was mentioned throughout Saturday's episode, Colin Jost said, "These protections aren't even real laws that he's proposing. I trust Donald Trump about as much as I trust R. Kelly in a Claire's boutique." The latter is a shop targeted at young girls.

The three-night, six-hour Lifetime documentary details Kelly’s long history of alleged abuse against young women. It features multiple women sharing their claims of sexual abuse by the singer. Kelly's former intern recently spoke out, claiming she and Kelly had a sexual relationship when she was 16 years old.

Kelly and Sony recently parted ways in the wake of the documentary and continued discussions over the allegations.