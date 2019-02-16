'SNL': "Weekend Update" Takes on Ryan Adams and R. Kelly Allegations in One Joke

It's the second time the segment has referenced the allegations against R. Kelly this season.

Saturday Night Live’s "Weekend Update" referenced both the allegations against musician Ryan Adams as well as against R. Kelly in the same quick joke during the news roundup for the week.

Referencing the recent New York Times exposé of Adams that alleged he exchanged explicit messages with a minor, "Weekend Update" co-host Michael Che said that it was “just another example of a white musician doing something a black musician did first,” as a photo of R. Kelly appeared over his shoulder.

This is the second time "Weekend Update" has made a joke about R. Kelly following the release of the Lifetime documentary series called Surviving R. Kelly, which details Kelly’s long history of alleged abuse against underaged women. A former intern of Kelly recently spoke out, claiming she had a sexual relationship with the singer when she was 16.

Meanwhile, FBI agents in New York opened an inquiry into the allegations against Adams earlier this week, according to a report from the Times.