'Snowfall' Renewed for Season 4 on FX

The pickup comes as the show's third season has performed solidly for the Disney-owned cable network.

More Snowfall is in the forecast at FX.

The drama co-created by the late John Singleton, who died in May, has earned a fourth-season renewal on the Disney-owned cable network. The pickup, announced at FX's Television Critics Association press tour day, comes midway through a third season that has seen the series perform solidly in the ratings.

"Snowfall has continued its creative leap forward this season with the hard work and contributions of John Singleton and the brilliant performance of Damson Idris," said Nick Grad, president original programming at FX. "We are grateful to [executive producers] Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson and Walter Mosley for honoring John’s legacy through their commitment to building on the artistic excellence of Snowfall with a fourth season on FX."

Through its first three episodes, Snowfall has ranked among the top five scripted shows on cable in adults 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54 and among the top seven in total viewers (including three days of delayed viewing). It's averaging 1.65 million viewers in Nielsen's live plus three-day tally.

Singleton co-created the series with Eric Amadio (who's also an EP) and Andron, who serves as showrunner. The FX Productions show tracks the rise of crack cocaine in 1980s Los Angeles and the CIA's funneling of drug profits to anti-communist efforts in Central America.

"At this point, nothing too drastic will change," Andron told reporters at TCA about moving forward with Snowfall without Singleton. "He was a part of it — he'd be in the room and on set. At this point, having had four years with him and talking about the show, knowing the place in his heart that it came from and having Walter, who has known him longer than four years, we feel comfortable continuing to tell the story he wanted to tell."

Snowfall stars Idris, Marcus Henderson, Carter Hudson, Emily Rios, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Isaiah John, Amin Joseph and Michael Hyatt.

The series is part of a growing lineup of FX scripted originals that also includes Atlanta (which got an early season four pickup on Tuesday), American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Archer, Better Things, Fargo, Pose, Mayans MC, Mr Inbetween and What We Do in the Shadows. The network is also pushing further into nonfiction programming on the heels of launching docuseries The Weekly in conjunction with The New York Times.