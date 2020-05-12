Sofia Coppola Developing Edith Wharton Drama at Apple

The project, eyed as a limited series, is based on the author’s ‘The Custom of the Country.’

Sofia Coppola is strengthening her relationship with Apple.

The filmmaker will team with the tech behemoth's TV+ streaming service to develop a drama based on Edith Wharton's novel The Custom of the Country. Apple is eyeing it as a limited series. The project follows Coppola making On the Rocks, the first feature film under Apple’s partnership with A24. The film starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones is due for release this year.

First published in 1913, The Custom of the Country centers on Undine Spragg, a Midwestern girl who attempts to ascend in New York City society. Unlike several other of Wharton’s novels, it has never been adapted for the screen.

“Undine Spragg is my favorite literary anti-heroine, and I’m excited to bring her to the screen for the first time,” said Coppola.

Should it go forward, The Custom of the Country would be Coppola's first TV series since the early days of her career, when she co-created and directed a short-lived Comedy Central show called Hi Octane. Coppola also directed and co-wrote the holiday special A Very Murray Christmas for Netflix in 2015.

Coppola is the latest high-profile talent to work with Apple, which launched its TV+ platform in November. The company has overall deals with the likes of The Morning Show's Kerry Ehrin, Alfonso Cuarón, Jason Katims, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, Little America showrunner Lee Eisenberg, Dickinson creator Alena Smith, Annie Weisman, Monica Beletsky, Oprah Winfrey, Sharon Horgan and Simon Kinberg.