'Solar Opposites,' 'Crossing Swords' Renewed at Hulu

Hulu is reinvesting in its original animated shows.

The Disney-owned streamer has handed out speedy renewals to adult-focused animated comedies Solar Opposites and Crossing Swords.

Solar Opposites, from Rick and Morty duo Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan and produced by Disney's 20th Century Fox Television, was originally ordered straight to series with a two-season, 16-episode order. The series has been renewed for a third season consisting of 12 episodes. Since launching May 8, Hulu says Solar Opposites is its most-watched original comedy premiere to date. The alien comedy featuring the voices of Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack is certified fresh on RottenTomatoes.com, with a 90 percent and 77 percent rating among critics and viewers, respectively.

The speedy renewals arrive as animated series have largely been able to continue production amid the novel coronavirus that has shut down much of the industry. The early pickups will help both shows keep the production running quickly as animated series typically take longer to produce.

Hulu is the home to the largest streaming TV library of adult animation, with acquired series including Family Guy, Rick and Morty and Bob's Burgers believed to be among the platform's most-watched programming. Adult animation is a high-driver of engagement on Hulu and has the highest average rewatch rate on the service.