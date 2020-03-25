'Solar Opposites': Watch the Trailer for Hulu's New Animated Comedy

'Rick and Morty' duo Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan created the aliens in America comedy that will debut May 8.

Hulu may have found its own Rick and Morty.

The Disney-owned streaming service on Wednesday released the first-look trailer for its highly anticipated animated comedy Solar Opposites, from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and the Adult Swim favorite's former writers assistant, Mike McMahan.

The series, which will launch May 8 with all episodes, revolves around a family of aliens who crash-land in suburban America and are divided on whether they think Earth is awesome or awful. Roiland voices Korvo, Thomas Middleditch brings Terry to life, while The Goldbergs star Sean Giambrone is behind Yumyulack and Mary Mack lends her skills to Jesse.

The series, which is produced by Disney-owned 20th Century Fox TV, was picked up straight to series with a two-season, 16-episode order amid stiff competition from multiple buyers.

Animated comedies, including Solar Opposites, are the few series that remain in production amid the industry's widespread production shutdown amid the global coronavirus crisis.

Check out the trailer, below.