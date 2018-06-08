Phil Rosenthal Dedicates 'Somebody Feed Phil' to Anthony Bourdain

The news of Anthony Bourdain's death hit fellow food/travel host Phil Rosenthal hard, the Somebody Feed Phil host told an audience of TV fans at Austin's ATX Television Festival.

At a panel for the upcoming second season of Rosenthal's Netflix culinary travel series, the host discussed just how influential Bourdain was in creating a new genre of television.

"I was shocked and saddened this morning," Rosenthal said as he addressed the crowd before a screening of a new episode of his series. "I still am very sad, but I want you to know what an inspiration he was to me and probably all of you — anyone who travels, anyone who eats. He evolved from a chef and a food traveler to a world class journalist."

Rosenthal joked that he liked to invoke Bourdain when joking about his show.

"I'm exactly like Anthony Bourdain if he was afraid of everything," he joked. "And so my show, of course, is a take on his type of show. Just to say that means that he invented an entire genre, so I want to dedicate not just this episode to him but my entire series."

He continued, "Life is about travel, the beauty in life, the love we find, the joy we have, the laughs we have together, so that's what I'm dedicating the rest of my life to."

Bourdain was found dead in his French hotel room while filming a new episode of his award-winning CNN series Parts Unknown. His employer, CNN, reported that the cause of death was suicide.