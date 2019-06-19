TV Ratings: 'Songland' Improves as NBC Cruises to Victory

'America's Got Talent' hits a season high in total viewers and easily scores Tuesday's best 18-49 rating.

America's Got Talent and Songland gave NBC a big ratings win Tuesday, with an 18-49 average that beat the combined totals for rerun-heavy lineups on ABC, CBS and Fox.

Songland improved a little after two weeks of declines following its series premiere. The songwriting competition drew a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49, up 0.1 versus last week, and 4.85 million viewers, the most since its premiere May 28.

America's Got Talent, meanwhile, reached a season high in total viewers with 9.87 million and held steady week to week in adults 18-49 at 1.5.

The other English-language broadcast networks were light on originals, with only CBS' Blood and Treasure (0.4 in adults 18-49, 3.79 million viewers, on par with last week) and The CW's The 100 (0.2, 731,000) airing opposite NBC's lineup.

After the two NBC shows, the top performers in the 18-49 demographic were reruns of The Conners and Modern Family on ABC and NCIS on CBS and a Copa America soccer match on Telemundo — all came in at 0.5.

NBC's 1.3 average in adults 18-49 in primetime was more than three times better than second-place networks: ABC, CBS, Telemundo and Univision all tied at 0.4. Fox drew a 0.3 and The CW a 0.2.

