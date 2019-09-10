'Songland' Renewed for Season 2 on NBC

The competition for songwriters has been the summer's most-watched new unscripted series.

NBC is set to return to Songland.

The network has picked up a second season of the songwriting competition, which has performed solidly in the ratings this summer and produced several hit songs. A return date hasn't been set.

Songland gives up-and-coming songwriters the chance to have one of their tunes recorded by an established artist, with the single released immediately following each episode. Artists taking part in season one include Jonas Brothers, John Legend, Meghan Trainor, Macklemore, Charlie Puth, Kelsea Ballerini, will.i.am, OneRepublic, Aloe Blacc, Old Dominion and Leona Lewis.

OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder (who is also a producer of the show) has also appeared as a producer and mentor along with Ester Dean and Shane McAnally.

Six songs recorded for the show have reached No. 1 on iTunes music charts during the show's run: "Greenlight" by Jonas Brothers, "Better Luck Next Time" by Ballerini, "Be Nice" by Black Eyed Peas, "Shadow" by Macklemore featuring IRO, "Solo Quiero (Somebody to Love)" by Lewis, Cali y El Dandee and Juan Magan and "We Need Love" by Legend.

With a week of delayed viewing, Songland is averaging 5.1 million viewers — the most for a new unscripted series this summer — and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. (Four additional weeks of delayed and digital viewing push the audience to 7.6 million.)