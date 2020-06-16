TV Ratings: 'Songland' Finale Caps NBC Demo Sweep

The network leads all three hours of primetime in adults 18-49 on Monday.

NBC swept all three hours of primetime among adults 18-49 Monday, and the season finale of Songland also improved its total-viewer count. The finale of Roswell, New Mexico was steady on The CW.

Songland drew 2.46 million viewers, up about 120,000 viewers from a week ago, and a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49, even with last week, for its second-season finale featuring guest artist Usher. The Titan Games (3.8 million viewers, 0.7 in 18-49) and The Wall (3.77 million, 0.6) declined a tenth of a point each in adults 18-49 but were fairly steady in total viewers.

The second week of The Bachelor Presents: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! held steady in adults 18-49 with a 0.4. The clip show came down a little in viewers, averaging 2.16 million over its three hours vs. 2.4 million for its debut.

The second season of Roswell, New Mexico ended with about 660,000 viewers and a 0.1 in the demo on The CW, on par with last week's outing. The most-watched show on the broadcast networks Monday was a repeat of The Neighborhood on CBS, which delivered 3.86 million viewers, edging The Titan Games.

NBC topped the 18-49 rankings in primetime with a 0.6 average. ABC finished with a 0.4, and CBS and Fox — both of which aired full nights of reruns — tied at 0.3. The CW averaged 0.1.

