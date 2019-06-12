Sony, Game Show Network Take 'America Says' to Syndication

The show, hosted by John Michael Higgins, could fill a hole for local stations after the cancellation of 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.'

Game Show Network and Sony are teaming up for a syndicated launch of the cable channel's America Says in the fall.

Sony Pictures TV is distributing the show, hosted by John Michael Higgins, and has cleared it in 85 percent of the country. A wide array of station groups, including Fox, CBS, Cox Media, Tegna, Sinclair, Nexstar, Mission, Gray and Lockwood, will be involved in the launch.

"We are thrilled by the fantastic response of our audience to America Says and incredibly proud of the work of our host, the amazing John Michael Higgins, who is an absolute pro. It is a privilege to work with him," said GSN president and CEO Mark Feldman. "We are excited that more viewers across the country will be able to enjoy the family-friendly fun, intrigue and laughs of this terrific program."

The show premiered on GSN in June 2018 and became the cabler's top-rated new show among women ages 25-54, a key demographic for broadcast syndication. The game features two teams attempting to answer fill-in-the-blank survey questions (such as "As a kid, I had to memorize…") with just the first letters of a word or phrase as clues. Higgins earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for his work on the show.

"America Says is a proven show hosted by John Michael Higgins, who just got nominated for an Emmy for outstanding game show host," said John Weiser, president first run television at Sony Pictures TV. "We have great broadcast partners, including all the major groups."

The show could fill a hole for stations following the unexpected cancellation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in May. The end of that show after 17 years came as distribution agreements for the 2019-20 season had largely been set.

America Says is the seventh national syndicated premiere set for the fall, joining fellow game show 25 Words or Less, hosted by Meredith Vieira; talk shows from Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall and Mel Robbins; and court shows Judge Jerry, starring Jerry Springer, and Personal Injury Court.

America Says is based on a format by Keller/Noll. Executive producers are John Quinn, Tara Long and Mark Herwick of Entertainment One, Dave Noll and Cleve Keller.