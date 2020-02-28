Sophia Bush to Star in CBS Medical Drama 'Good Sam'

The former 'One Tree Hill' and 'Chicago PD' star will play the title character in the pilot.

Sophia Bush is set to pay the title character in CBS' drama pilot Good Sam.

The former One Tree Hill and Chicago PD star will play a surgeon in the medical drama that centers on the character's relationship with her domineering father — who works in the same hospital. The project marks a return to CBS for Bush, who toplined the network's drama pilot Surveillance in 2019.

Sam is a gifted heart surgeon who works in the same hospital as her father, Griff (the role has yet to be cast), who is impossible to please and has never acknowledged her talents. Second in command to him and always in his shadow, Sam rises to the occasion when he falls into a coma and she takes charge of the department as chief of surgery. Sam comes into her own professionally and personally, however, her world is upturned again after Griff awakens and wants to practice again, even if it means being supervised by his daughter.

Jane the Virgin alum Katie Wech wrote Good Sam and will executive produce with Jane creator Jennie Snyder Urman and her Sutton St. Productions partner Joanna Klein. CBS TV Studios is producing.

Bush starred for nine seasons on The WB/CW drama One Tree Hill before moving on to NBC's Chicago PD for a four-season run. Her credits also include features John Tucker Must Die and Acts of Violence and voice work on Pixar's Incredibles 2. She is repped by CAA, Untitled and Jackoway Austen.