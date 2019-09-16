Sophie Turner Sets 'Game of Thrones' Follow-Up With Quibi Thriller

Sophie Turner has found her next series role following the end of Game of Thrones.

The actress, who played Sansa Stark on the HBO megahit, will star with Corey Hawkins (BlacKkKlansman, Straight Outta Compton) in a series called Survive for the forthcoming shortform streaming platform Quibi. The series is currently in production.

Based on a novel of the same name by Alex Morel, Survive centers on Jane (Turner) and Paul (Hawkins), the only two survivors of a plane crash. After pulling themselves out of the wreckage, they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions and personal traumas.

"I couldn't be more honored to portray the role of Jane in Survive for Quibi," Turner said Monday in a statement. "She's a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need."

EMH Consulting Group and Gunpowder & Sky are producing the series, with the latter's Van Toffler, Floris Bauer and Barry Barclay executive producing. Richard Abate and Jeremy Ungar are writing the show, and Mark Pellington (Blindspot) will direct. Cary Granat, Ed Jones and Abate are producers.

"After reading the script, it was clear that we’d need to find the right artist to take on the lead role in Survive, and we couldn’t be happier than to have Sophie starring, who brings a high caliber of talent to the table," said Toffler. "I'm also thrilled to be making a movie with Mark Pellington, who had the office next to me at MTV in the '80s and has grown to be an exceptional director."

Added Granat, who is also CEO of EMH Consulting: "We are fortunate to be producing a project that will positively impact a generation who have struggled with self-worth, identity, and finding their sense of purpose. We have an incredible script, visionary director, a dream cast, and an innovative partner in Quibi to help us reach millions of people in a groundbreaking way. Ed Jones and I are thrilled to be part of this journey."

Along with Game of Thrones, for which Turner earned an Emmy nomination for the show's final season, the actress has starred in the last two X-Men films. She is repped by CAA and Independent Talent.

Hawkins starred on Fox's 24: Legacy and in Christoph Waltz's Georgetown. He is repped by CAA.

Survive joins more than two dozen scripted projects in the works at Quibi. The mobile-focused streamer founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg is set to debut next spring with a mix of scripted and unscripted shows and daily news programs, with users paying $5 a month for an ad-supported version or $8 to watch without ads.