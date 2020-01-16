'Sorry for Your Loss,' 'Limetown' Canceled at Facebook Watch

The social media giant is scaling back on the number of scripted series for its streaming platform.

Facebook Watch is paring back on scripted series, canceling Limetown after a single season and Sorry for Your Loss after two.

The moves come as the social media giant is paring back on scripted shows for its streaming platform, which have had some trouble breaking through despite critical acclaim for Sorry for Your Loss and generally positive notices for Limetown. Scripted series already ordered — including the third season of Real Bros of Simi Valley and Blumhouse's Sacred Lies, which is set to premiere Feb. 20 — will still run on Facebook Watch, but the streamer will redouble its efforts in unscripted programming.

The Jada Pinkett Smith-hosted Red Table Talk has earned a Daytime Emmy nomination and regularly racks up 5 million or more views, per the company's public stats (like other streamers, Facebook Watch doesn't release detailed viewer data). The service's unscripted offerings also include Returning the Favor starring Mike Rowe, the docuseries 9 Months With Courteney Cox and the talker Steve on Watch with Steve Harvey, which debuted Jan. 6.

Based on a narrative podcast of the same name, Limetown stars Jessica Biel as a journalist investigating a mass disappearance at a neuroscience research facility. Biel also executive produced the series along with her Iron Ocean partner Michelle Purple, podcast creators Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie and Midnight Radio's Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.

Sorry for Your Loss stars Elizabeth Olsen as a young widow who is trying to rebuild her life following her husband's death. She also exec produced alongside creator Kit Steinkellner, Robin Lizzy Weiss, James Ponsoldt, Marc Turtletaub, Peter Saraf, Cynthia Pett, Brad Petrigala and Jon Liebman.

Facebook Watch's retrenchment in unscripted somewhat mirrors that of YouTube, which scaled down its scripted offerings as it switched from a premium to an ad-supported model for original programming. Both companies sought to leverage their massive user bases for original programming, but with a handful of exceptions, those shows had a hard time breaking through in the Peak TV era.

