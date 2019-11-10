'The Soup' Revived at E! With New Host

E! is bringing The Soup back for seconds.

The NBCUniversal-owned cable network on Sunday announced that it is reviving the pop culture talk show a mere three years after the Joel McHale-hosted series signed off. Comedian and actress Jade Catta-Preta will host the newly revived show when it returns on E! in early 2020.

“We’re excited to bring this beloved franchise back to the network, with a new take on an old favorite,” said Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President, Production and Development, Oxygen & Production, E!. “Jade’s quick wit and keen observations will provide a much-needed voice in today’s pop culture landscape delivered in a way that only 'The Soup' can.”

In its description of the revived show, E! noted the Brazilian-born Catta-Preta — whose credits include MTV's Girl Code and Comedy Central's @midnight — will cover the entertainment world with an "irreverent sense of humor and sharp point of view," with the new version of The Soup still covering reality TV moments, viral videos and everything in between.

Catta-Preta becomes the latest host of The Soup, joining a club that has included Greg Kinnear, John Henson, Hal Sparks and Aisha Tyler as well as McHale. The franchise has aired more than 3,300 episodes. Sue Murphy, Dwight D. Smith and Michael Agbabian executive produce the series.

McHale's version of The Soup signed off in December 2017, after taking over as host of the franchise in 2004. The Soup revival comes with its thorns for E! as the series has been known take jabs at its home network, which is behind hits including Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Hollywood Medium.



The revival arrives as E!, like other cable networks, is undergoing some belt-tightening. In September when Frances Berwick reorganized NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment's Lifestyle Networks group. In a bid to remain competitive and better position the unit, Berwick has consolidated the group that includes cable brands Bravo, Oxygen and E!, among others.

As part of the changes, Amy Introcaso-Davis — who served as executive vp development and production at E! — was let go. Introcaso-Davis' role was eliminated. Rachel Smith, who was senior vp development at Bravo, added E! to her purview and was been promoted to executive vp. Aissa added production duties at E! to his purview. Those changes came mere days after E! president Adam Stotsky departed the cable brand. He was not replaced. Instead, his responsibilities will be shared across key senior team members.



