6:24pm PT by Lesley Goldberg
'The Soup' Revived at E! With New Host
E! is bringing The Soup back for seconds.
The NBCUniversal-owned cable network on Sunday announced that it is reviving the pop culture talk show a mere three years after the Joel McHale-hosted series signed off. Comedian and actress Jade Catta-Preta will host the newly revived show when it returns on E! in early 2020.
“We’re excited to bring this beloved franchise back to the network, with a new take on an old favorite,” said Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President, Production and Development, Oxygen & Production, E!. “Jade’s quick wit and keen observations will provide a much-needed voice in today’s pop culture landscape delivered in a way that only 'The Soup' can.”
In its description of the revived show, E! noted the Brazilian-born Catta-Preta — whose credits include MTV's Girl Code and Comedy Central's @midnight — will cover the entertainment world with an "irreverent sense of humor and sharp point of view," with the new version of The Soup still covering reality TV moments, viral videos and everything in between.
Catta-Preta becomes the latest host of The Soup, joining a club that has included Greg Kinnear, John Henson, Hal Sparks and Aisha Tyler as well as McHale. The franchise has aired more than 3,300 episodes. Sue Murphy, Dwight D. Smith and Michael Agbabian executive produce the series.
The revival arrives as E!, like other cable networks, is undergoing some belt-tightening. In September when Frances Berwick reorganized NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment's Lifestyle Networks group. In a bid to remain competitive and better position the unit, Berwick has consolidated the group that includes cable brands Bravo, Oxygen and E!, among others.
