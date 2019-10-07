'South Park' to Celebrate 300th Episode With Anti-Vaxxer Story

The cartoon made headlines Sunday when it was discovered that China had banned the show and scrubbed all mentions off its internet.

South Park will reach a major milestone this week with the Comedy Central cartoon presenting its 300th episode.

Airing Wednesday, the third episode the 23rd season is titled "SHOTS!!!"

"This week, Randy revels in a Tegridy Farms milestone. Meanwhile, Cartman stands his ground and refuses to get a shot," reads the episode description from Comedy Central.

In a short preview from "SHOTS!!!" Cartman refuses to get a flu shot, arguing the false theory it could lead to other medical issues.

As if the 300-episode milestone was not enough, the cartoon created by Matt Stone and Trey Parker made major headlines Sunday when it was discovered that China had banned the show from the country and scrubbed all mentions of South Park off its internet.

It is assumed the move was made after last week's episode, "Band in China," which was critical of the Chinese government and of Hollywood tailoring art in order to get past Chinese censors.

Watch the preview below.