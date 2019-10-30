'South Park' Episode Mocks Harvey Weinstein Reemergence

The cartoon again took a shot at Chinese President Xi Jinping, showing Randy wearing a mask of his face in the opening credits of the show.

[Warning: This story contains spoilers for the South Park episode "Tegridy Farms Halloween Special"]

South Park went after Harvey Weinstein hardcore after the disgraced movie mogul made headlines when he appeared in a New York comedy club and was subsequently mocked by a comedian.

In Wednesday's episode "Tegridy Farms Halloween Special," Randy is preparing to have a huge Halloween party on his weed farm.

His daughter, Shelly, hates how marijuana makes people dumb and tires to destroy his special Halloween crop with chemicals. Randy smokes the altered weed and begins to hallucinate, first seeing a zombie Winnie the Pooh, a reference to an earlier episode, and then phones police to tell them he is being raped by Weinstein.

The episode ends with Randy waking up a few days later and saying he realized his bad trip was just a hallucination, and that he wasn't actually raped by Weinstein. He then pulls out a used condom, rethinks what he said and throws it against the wall.

In reality, comedian Kelly Bachman made headlines when she confronted Weinstein at an event put on by Actor's Hour at the Downtime Bar in New York City last week.

During her 10-minute set, Bachman called out "the Freddy Krueger in the room."

The Comedy Central cartoon has been banned in China because it has been critical of the Chinese government this season.

Protestors in Hong Kong have embraced the show and some have even worn masks depicting characters from the cartoon during protests.