'South Park' Episode Mocks LeBron James Over China Comments

The episode “Let Them Eat Goo" made unsubtle references to the Lakers star's criticism of Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.

[Warning: This story contains spoilers for the South Park episode "Let Them Eat Goo"]

South Park mocked NBA superstar LeBron James and his recent comments about the conflict between China and the NBA.

In Wednesday's episode “Let Them Eat Goo," the lunches at South Park Elementary School are switched with healthier options after some students complain.

Cartman, of course, becomes irate over the change.

“We all talk about freedom of speech,” Cartman yells at the students. “Yes, we do have freedom of speech, but at times there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you are not thinking about others and only thinking about yourself.”

That is the exact quote James gave days ago when he was asked about Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, who tweeted his support for protesters in Hong Kong which created a tidal wave of backlash with China.

James was heavily criticized for seemingly siding with the league. Cartman also did a song and dance about "taco Tuesday," which James has been known to do on his social media pages.

South Park has made headlines around the world for its comments on China and companies that do business with the country, including Disney and the NBA. James was poked fun at in a previous episode this season, being on a plane to China.

Creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have become folk heroes to those protesting in Hong Kong.

As for the rest of the Wednesday show, South Park went pretty hard at the new plant-based meat craze, commenting both on how it, according to the show, tastes like "dog shit," and is processed in a factory, making it no different than processed meat.