'South Park': Five Episodes Kept Off HBO Max

The entire South Park library is now streaming on HBO Max, except for five episodes that are not available due to the depiction of a religious figure.

"Super Best Friends" from the fifth season, "Cartoon Wars Part I and Part II" from the tenth season, "200" and "201" from the 14th season are all absent from the newly-launched streaming service because they showed a character based on the Prophet Muhammad.

The absence is not necessarily surprising, the episodes were previously pulled from broadcast and were not available to stream while the series was on Hulu. South Park Studios was on board with Viacom’s decision, holding the episodes was discussed and agreed upon before the series was licensed to HBO Max.

Former Comedy Central head Doug Herzog told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016 that censoring and then pulling "200" and "201" was done over a matter of safety due to threats. "We were protecting everyone who works here. That was the decision we needed to make," he said then. "That was the hardest we've ever pushed back (over the show's content)."

The plot around that two-parter revolved around the Hall of the Super Best Friends, a superhero organization composed of the leading figures of all the world's leading religions, including the Prophet Muhammad (Comedy Central blacked out the character and bleep his name when "200" and "201" aired).