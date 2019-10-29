'South Park's' $500M Library Lands at HBO Max

All 23 seasons — along with the three more in the works — will stream exclusively in the U.S. on the WarnerMedia-backed platform after leaving Hulu.

South Park has a digital home.

HBO Max has landed the massive 23-season library to Comedy Central hit South Park in a deal that was expected to be worth as much as $500 million.

Under the deal, announced Tuesday during WarnerMedia's formal HBO Max unveiling, the forthcoming streamer will have exclusive domestic rights to the Trey Parker and Matt Stone animated hit. The pact also includes the previously announced three more seasons of the series, which is produced by South Park Digital Studios — a joint venture between Comedy Central parent Viacom and Parker and Stone. South Park will begin streaming in June 2020. New episodes will debut on HBO Max an impressive 24 hours after each episode premieres on Comedy Central. That marks a deal structure similar to the ones broadcast and cable networks have at Hulu and bringing more urgency to HBO Max for cord cutters. The deal means South Park will no longer stream on Hulu as of next summer.

"South Park is unequivocally among the best — setting the satirical gold standard, with a consistent finger on the comedy pulse,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president at TBS, TNT and truTV. "Audiences have connected with Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny — either alive or dead — for over 20 years, and we look forward to connecting these characters to new audiences on HBO Max."



The deal represents the latest massive library pact for HBO Max, with South Park joining Friends and The Big Bang Theory on the service. Unlike South Park, Friends and The Big Bang Theory were produced by Warner Bros. TV. South Park, which was taken out into the marketplace by Viacom, represents a key sign that WarnerMedia plans to compete not only for titles it previously produced (like The West Wing, which is moving over from Netflix) but also hits from outside studios. The deal also raises questions about Viacom's streaming plans as its deal with CBS is expected to close in December. As part of that mega-merger, Viacom will inherit 8-year-old streamer CBS All Access, which could have picked up South Park for that subscription streaming service as a move of corporate synergy.



South Park has been the No. 1 primetime cable comedy series among young adults for the past six years. It will join an animation library at HBO Max that includes The Boondocks, Robot Chicken and more.

Library titles continue to remain in high demand as the streaming wars kick into high gear with four new services launching in the next six months. HBO Max and NBCUniversal's Peacock will debut in April; Disney+ and Apple TV+ arrive this month.