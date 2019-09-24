'South Park' Will Tackle ICE, Family Separations in Season 23 Premiere

Weeks before the season began, the Comedy Central cartoon was renewed through 2022.

South Park is back for its 23rd season this week, and Comedy Central on Tuesday gave a peek at what Matt Stone and Trey Parker have in store.

The first of 10 episodes for the cartoon series, premiering Wednesday at 10 p.m., will apparently focus on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the highly controversial family separations at the Southern boarder.

In a short preview for the episode titled "Mexican Joker," ICE enters the Broflovski home and arrests the parents for harboring an illegal immigrant, likely Kyle's adopted brother Ike, who is Canadian. Eric Cartman tipped off authorities, of course.

"In the pilot episode of the new hit series, Tegridy Farms, Randy battles home-grown weed and comes to terms with the fact that he might be a towel. Meanwhile, Kyle goes to camp," reads the episode description from Comedy Central.

Parker and Stone told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview their first meeting to brainstorm season ideas went well.

"You hope when you get back that you laugh a lot, and we did today," Parker told THR. "I laughed harder today than I have in probably six months." Adds Stone, "I'll sleep better tonight. It really is like this big release."

The two revealed that they had a plethora of ideas that have been collected in notes throughout the year. Stone jotted on his phone, whereas Parker did voice memos in character, most of them as Cartman.

Weeks before the season began, South Park was renewed by Comedy Central through 2022.