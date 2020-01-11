Space Drama From 'Fringe' Grad Ordered to Pilot at NBC

NBC continues to get an early jump on pilot season.

The network on Sunday picked up drama Debris, a space drama from Fringe alum J.H. Wyman.

Debris revolves around two agents from two different continents — and two different mindsets — who must work together to investigate what happens when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.

Wyman will pen the script and exec produce alongside Jason Hoffs (Edge of Tomorrow). The drama hails from Legendary Television and Wyman's Frequency Films.

The order brings Wyman back to television after he served as showrunner on fellow sci-fi dramas Fringe and Almost Human.

Debris is NBC's second formal pilot order and first drama pickup for the 2020-21 broadcast season. The network on Friday ordered Kevin Hart-produced Night School comedy. The network also has two straight-to-series comedies already announced for next season: the mayoral comedy starring Ted Danson from Tina Fey and Young Rock, the newly announced half-hour based on the childhood of Dwayne Johnson. Also in the works for next season is The Kenan Show, the Kenan Thompson comedy from Lorne Michaels that was picked up for this season that was pushed to 2020-21.