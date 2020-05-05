'Space Force': Steve Carell Takes Command in Trailer for Netflix Comedy

Steve Carell plays a general who wants to send astronauts back to the moon in Netflix's comedy Space Force — but first, he needs to make a stop in "Kokomo."

The first trailer for the series, co-created by Carell and The Office and Upload's Greg Daniels, spotlights Carell as Gen. Mark Naird, who dreams of running the Air Force but is instead given command of the newly created sixth branch of the U.S. military.

The path to getting Space Force up and running is a bumpy one, with skeptical employees and exploding rockets ("That cost as much as four middle schools," Naird is told after one mishap) — not to mention a daughter (Diana Silvers) who gets suspended from school. All of which lead him to take a moment in his office where he cools down by singing the Beach Boys' hit "Kokomo."

Space Force also stars John Malkovich, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Jane Lynch, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake. Howard Klein (The Office) executive produces with Daniels and Carell.

Netflix gave the show a straight-to-series order in January 2019, a few months after President Trump's 2018 order to create a sixth branch of the military focused on space. Space Force premieres May 29; watch the trailer below.